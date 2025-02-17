Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,702 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.