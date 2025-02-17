Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,702 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.