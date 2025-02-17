Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.