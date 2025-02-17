Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $357.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $266.99 and a one year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.