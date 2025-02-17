Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,834.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 612,535 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after buying an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $105.97 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

