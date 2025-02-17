Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.98 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

