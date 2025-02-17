Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

