Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

