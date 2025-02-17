Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,967.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 863,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 822,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,255,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 254.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 462.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

GWX stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

