Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $92,652,468 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $262.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.