Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

