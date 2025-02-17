Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

