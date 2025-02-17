Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,626,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimerix Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRX stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $393.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

