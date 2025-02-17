Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW stock opened at $356.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

