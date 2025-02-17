Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL opened at $53.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

