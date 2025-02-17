V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

