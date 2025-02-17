V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Loews by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

