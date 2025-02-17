V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Allegion by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $133.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

