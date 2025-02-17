V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $182.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,826,408.12. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

