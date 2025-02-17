V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $642.39 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.