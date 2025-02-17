V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,765,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after buying an additional 275,992 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $6,823,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 69,212 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7,276.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $106,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,206,030.96. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

SWX opened at $77.53 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

