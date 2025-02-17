Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 9.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). 4,514,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,730,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

