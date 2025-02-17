United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $741.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.