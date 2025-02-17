United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $741.10 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $740.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.