United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $104.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

