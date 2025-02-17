Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.87 and last traded at $79.31. Approximately 15,385,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 27,054,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.