Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after buying an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $642.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.