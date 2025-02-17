Truist Financial Corp Sells 318,601 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,118,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

