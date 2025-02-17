Truist Financial Corp Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $98,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

