Truist Financial Corp Purchases 52,852 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $321,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

