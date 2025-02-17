Truist Financial Corp Purchases 37,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $120,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

