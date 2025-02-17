Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,417 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 569,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,601,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.