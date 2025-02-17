Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $140,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

