Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,576 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $146,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 106,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 167,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

