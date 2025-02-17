Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,003 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $222,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $19,501,000. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $973.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,019.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $43,845,393.48. This represents a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

