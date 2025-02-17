Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 999,763 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.