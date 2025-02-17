Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Price Performance

NYSE:TY opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.