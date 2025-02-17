TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,300.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.04.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

