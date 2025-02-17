Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in January

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 86.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

