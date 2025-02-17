TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1,164.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,918 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

TTE stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.