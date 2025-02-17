TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 188,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 124,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.40 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

