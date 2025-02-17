Total Investment Management Inc. Has $89.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,831,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,851 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $89,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 235,838 shares during the period. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

