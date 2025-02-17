Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BITO opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.