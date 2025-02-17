Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BITO opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
