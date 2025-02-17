Total Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,147 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
