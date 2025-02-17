Total Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,147 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.