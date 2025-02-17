Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

