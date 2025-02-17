Top Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydropower, or geothermal energy. These stocks represent investments in companies that are focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly energy generation methods, and typically benefit from global initiatives towards reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards a cleaner energy economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 385,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 42,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,297. The stock has a market cap of $431.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,073. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. 13,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

