Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – February 14th

Alibaba Group, DraftKings, and Roku are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including film and television production studios, music labels, streaming services, theme parks, and casino resorts. Investing in entertainment stocks can provide individuals with an opportunity to participate in the financial success of popular entertainment properties and trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. 34,146,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,676,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 26,306,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,572. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

ROKU stock traded up $13.04 on Friday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,043,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,571. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

See Also