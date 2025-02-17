Top Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell International, and Medtronic are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. Investors often include energy stocks in their portfolios to diversify and potentially benefit from the fluctuations in the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $233.04. 16,966,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.70. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.86. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $418.58 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.75. 5,348,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.05. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.02. 10,852,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

