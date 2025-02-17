The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

