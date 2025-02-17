The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.14. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

