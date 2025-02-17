The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.66. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.